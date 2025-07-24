UCLA's Big Ten Media Days Time Slots
It's finally that time of the year where fans are getting their first look at the 2025 UCLA Bruins at Big Ten Media Days.
The conference kicked off media days on Tuesday with Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers, and will continue on Wednesday with Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin, followed by the Bruins' group on Thursday with Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and USC.
You can watch your Bruins take the stage and talk to the media on Big Ten Networks and the FOX Sports App at the times below:
DeShaun Foster Press Conference: 12 p.m. PT
Garrett DiGiorhio, Nico Iamaleava and JonJon Vaughns: 3:30-3:45 p.m. PT on the set of the Big Ten Network
DeShaun Foster Big Ten Network Appearance: 3:45 p.m. PT (right after the student-athletes)
UCLA Breakout Podium Interview Sessions: 4-5 p.m. PT
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava headlines the group of Bruins representing the program. The former Tennessee signal-caller will be joined by offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio and linebacker JonJon Vaughns. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster will, of course, be there to represent the Bruins as well.
Iamaleava, a redshirt sophomore, made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Although the Big Ten doesn't do an official media poll like some leagues, a few media outlets constructed their own. We took a look at two different sites' media polls and where they ranked the Bruins.
Cleveland Dot Com released one of its annual preseason media polls and UCLA ranked 15th in the conference, behind Michigan State and Rutgers, who were tied for 13th, and just ahead of Maryland at 16th.
The Kings of The North Podcast compiled it's own rankings as well, gathering 34 beat writers and 20 national media members to create their own preseason media poll.
The Bruins placed 14th in the poll and were ahead of Rutgers and behind Michigan State.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and keep up with everything UCLA out of the Big Ten Media Days this week!
Weigh in on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.