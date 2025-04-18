UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Foster on Spring and the Draft
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down UCLA coach DeShaun Foster’s appearance on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football," where he offered an inside look at spring practice, the transfer portal, and how he is preparing his players for the NFL Draft.
“They’re great. Portal just opened yesterday, a couple days ago, and, you know, just navigating through that,” Foster said. “But we’re in the middle of spring ball. My guys are playing well. Competition is up high. We’re just enjoying what’s going on right now, and I’m going to continue to bring in guys that can help this program and get us to where we need to be.”
Foster also reflected on his own draft experience as the 34th overall pick in 2002.
“I was pissed because I was the 34th pick and didn’t make the first round,” Foster said with a smile. “I was excited to get drafted back to Carolina. I’m originally from North Carolina. My dad was in the military. We got stationed in Orange County, and we stayed out there, and then just getting drafted back home because everybody on both sides of my family is in Charlotte, so it was exciting to go back home and be able to play in front of my family.”
You can watch the episode below:
Now that he’s mentoring future pros, Foster is helping players navigate the same process he went through two decades ago. His advice is shaped by hindsight.
“At the time, you probably let that stuff bother you or motivate you on whatever you’re hearing or whatnot,” Foster said. “But if I could go back, you’re never as bad as they say, you’re never as good as they say. So, just always come out there and just compete and play hard every day and everything will work out.”
Foster said he keeps his messaging to players preparing for the draft simple.
“When we’re talking to our guys about getting ready for the combine, just be yourself,” he said. “We have a lot of highly intelligent guys that can come in there and really articulate what they can, what they’ve done on the field and what the rest of the defense or offense does.”
One of those players is former Bruin linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who Foster praised for his patience, preparation, and impact on special teams.
“Great person. He’s a player that waited to get his opportunity. And as soon as he got that, it took off,” Foster said. “He would always just give me good insight, and that’s how I knew this guy’s really a student of the game. … He’s a guy that he was playing, he just wasn’t playing linebacker. But once he got on the field, we couldn’t take him off.”
When asked about roster turnover and the evolving nature of college football, Foster didn’t flinch.
“It’s just the nature of the game right now, you know? You have to be open. If you want to play ball, this is what’s going on,” he said. “And we’re excited that the players actually can make money now, and we’re going to continue to raise money and get the top talent that’s locally in the United States.”
Foster’s appearance comes as he continues to transition from former UCLA star to the face of the program. With spring practices underway and the NFL Draft on the horizon, his vision for the future is beginning to take shape built on authenticity, opportunity, and competition.
