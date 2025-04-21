UCLA Bruins Update Before NFL Draft Pt.2
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here. Several Bruins will embark on their professional careers, so we are catching up on each prospect, listing where they are and giving them a draft projection based on public reports, film, and conversations with draft analysts.
The Bruins are expected to have at least two players selected in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft
In part one, we covered Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano and Jay Toia.
Oluwafemi Oladejo, Linebacker
Oladejo will likely be the second Bruin taken in the draft behind Schwesinger, despite getting some first-round love in mocks. His versatility and potential are his strengths, and he has garnered a significant amount of love on the West Coast.
"Both are intrigued and excited about my upside and character/personality," Oladejo told UCLA Bruins On SI regarding his meetings with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. He also met with the San Francisco 49ers.
Our prediction: second to high third round. Within the top 75 selections.
Moliki Matavao, Tight End
Matavao is a player who could surprise some by how high he gets selected. He likely has the best chance to be the third Bruin selected in the Draft.
I spoke to NFL Draft analyst Randall Slifer about Matavao, as he was intrigued by him doing work for the Buffalo Bills' draft.
"I was intrigued with Moliki Matavao," Slifer said. "He caught my eye doing scouting in January with his two 100-yard games against Rutgers and Fresno State. He is an impressive route runner for 260-plus and has some shoulder movement in his stem work. His blocking needs to be better for a TE3 role, but his tendencies are coachable."
There are a lot of teams that could use a player like Matavao. In the modern game, most teams are using up to three tight ends, and his skills as a route runner, paired with his frame, excite. The problem is he's a small fish in a big, deep, tight-end-filled pond.
Our prediction: sixth-round pick.
Devin Kirkwood, Cornerback
Kirkwood is a sleeper player. Someone who will likely have to make their way onto a team as an undrafted free agent, considering his film, he might make more money going the undrafted route.
Our prediction: UDFA.
