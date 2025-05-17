Three-Star WR, NFL Legacy on Official Visit to UCLA
UCLA had a big week in recruiting, landing two prospects from the class of 2026: Anthony "Poppa" Jones and Matthew Muasau.
The Bruins will be looking to add to their list of commits from the class as they host a number of prospects during a very busy official visit season.
One very important class of 2026 recruit, in particular, is currently on an official visit to UCLA, and that is three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald from Phoenix, Arizona. 247Sports' Brandon Huffman announced the visit, also noting Fitzgerald's upcoming officials to Clemson (May 30-June 1), Stanford (June 6-8), Notre Dame (June 13-15), North Carolina (June 20-22) and Arizona State (to be determined).
247Sports has his interest in UCLA classified as "warm."
Fitzgerald is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 recruit in Arizona and the No. 78 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He posted 720 yards and nine touchdowns on 52 catches for Brophy College Preparatory last season.
Fitzgerald is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald. Larry is a future Hall-of-Famer who played all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
The 11-time Pro Bowler played at Pitt, where he put together two incredible seasons, including a 2003 campaign in which he led the nation in receiving yards (1,672) and receiving touchdowns (22). His 92 receptions led the Big East and were the fifth-most in the country.
Larry would end up being a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, He won the Biletnikoff Award, Walter Camp Award and Big East Player of the Year. He was also named a unanimous All-American.
Larry was selected by the Cardinals with the third overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. He led the league in receptions twice (2005-06 and 2016-17) and receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons (2008-09, 2009-10). He is second all-time in career receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432) and is sixth all-time in career touchdown receptions (121).
Larry made the NFL 2010 All-Decades Team and was named to three All-Pro teams, including first team in 2008-09. He will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.
If UCLA were to land Devin, it would mark its fifth wide receiver commit from the class of 2026.
The prospect visited the program last month.
