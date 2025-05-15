BREAKING: UCLA Lands Three-Star Class of 2026 DL
Less than 24 hours after UCLA earned the commitment of Matthew Muasau, the Bruins have landed another defensive prospect from the class of 2026.
According to multiple sources, class of 2026 three-star defensive lineman Anthony "Poppa" Jones has committed to UCLA.
The Irvine native is ranked the No. 40 class of 2026 prospect from California and the No. 44 defensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jones chose the Bruins over Tennessee and Washington, which were in his top three. He still has an official visit to UCLA set for June 6-8.
The Crean Lutheran prospect comes off an impressive junior season in which he totaled 54 tackles, eight for loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception in 11 games.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Jones back in April of 2024:
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles.
"Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years.
"Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
UCLA now has six commits from the class of 2026. Prior to Wednesday, it had only had four and hadn't landed a commit since November.
In less than a day, it's clear things are already turning around for UCLA on the recruiting trail. Jones' and Muasau's commitments could spark more this spring as the Bruins are now steadily building up traction.
Things had been looking grim for UCLA as far as its recruiting of the class of 2026 went, but the coaching staff's aggression this winter seems to be paying off.
