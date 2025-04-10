UCLA Hosted Three-Star WR, NFL Legacy
UCLA's spring camp has been an important time for the Bruins to get their new additions adjusted to the program, but it's also served as an opportunity for them to welcome out recruiting targets.
One of the prospects UCLA hosted was three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, a 2026 prospect from Brophy College Preparatory High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.
Devin is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 prospect from Arizona and the No. 79 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports has UCLA listed as "warm" for the prospect.
Devin tallied 720 yards and nine touchdowns on 52 catches last season.
Larry was an 11-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro honoree. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.
He was named to his first Pro Bowl in just his second season when he led the league in receptions with 103. He totaled 1,409 receiving yards that season.
Larry led the league in touchdown receptions in back-to-back seasons, notching 12 in 2008-09 and 13 in 2009-10.
He would again lead the league in catches later in his carried when he posted 107 in 2016-17. He would reach a career-best 109 the following season.
Larry was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, and he would spend his entire 17-year career with the franchise.
He finished his career with 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns on 1,432 receptions.
Larry will be eligible for the Hall of Fame next year.
Devin was in attendance for UCLA's Junior Day back in January and has an official visit set to Westwood on June 12.
The prospect also has offers from North Carolina, Michigan, UNLV, Vanderbilt, UCF, Arizona State, Florida State, Arizona, Pitt, Minnesota, Kansas State NC State and Duke, among others.
Securing Devin's commitment would be a major move for UCLA and would add yet another wide receiver to its 2026 class. It has four so far.
The Bruins haven't landed a commitment from the class of 2026 since Kenneth Moore III committed to the program in November.
