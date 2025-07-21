Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 4
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 5, 2025
Team Record: 3-0 (0-0)
Opponent: BYE
Big Ten Standing: 14th
Week 4, BYE Week
UCLA is reeling in simulation after a 58-0 win over New Mexico. The Bruins dominated in literally every facet of the game. They are up to 3-0 on the season and have a bye week before taking on Northwestern in week five to open up Big Ten play.
In real life, this is the perfect and, quite frankly, expected start for the Bruins. With a win over the Wildcats before taking on Penn State in week six, starting 4-0 can go a long way at eclipsing last year's win total and vying for a bowl game bid.
With that being said, and no game being played this week, let's take a look at how UCLA's players are doing statistically on the season thus far.
Player Stats
Through three games, Nico Iamaleava has 11 passing touchdowns and 820 yards completing 55-of-79 (69%) passing attempts. His season passer rating to this point in the season is 202.7. He's also rushed for 112 yards on 34 carries, but hasn't run into the endzone just yet.
As expected, Jaivian Thomas is leading the Bruins in rushing, boasting 359 yards on 62 carries, good for 5.8 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. He doesn't lead the team in rushing touchdowns, though. Anthony Woods also has two rushing TDs, but Jalen Berger leads the team with three.
Rico Flores Jr. has been UCLA's best receiver this season. He's caught seven touchdowns on 12 receptions for 344 yards. Flores is averaging 114.7 receiving yards per game. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a distant second with just two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 179 yards. Kaedin Robinson and Jack Pedersen each have one touchdown on the season.
Cornerback Jamier Johnson leads the team with 20 total tackles and 16 solo tackles. Jalen Woods also has 16 solo tackles and just 19 total tackles. Edge rusher Kechaun Bennett is leading the line with 4.0 sacks and four tackles for loss. Keanu Williams has 2.0 sacks and five TFLs. Three Bruins have one interception on the season -- Cole Martin, Bryon Threats and Andre Jordan Jr.
On special teams, Mateen Bhaghani is 5-for-5 on field goals and 18-for-18 on extra points. Will Karoll has eight punts for 363 yards, a 45.4 average.
Following the bye week, the Bruins open up Big Ten play with Northwestern before taking on Penn State in week six.
