Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 3, New Mexico
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 3, 2025
Team Record: 2-0 (0-0)
Opponent: vs New Mexico (1-1)
Big Ten Standing: 11th
Week 3 vs New Mexico Lobos
UCLA is reeling in simulation after a 58-0 win over New Mexico. The Bruins dominated in literally every facet of the game, racking up 457 total offensive yards to New Mexico's 96. UCLA scored just one touchdown in the first quarter but added 17 points in the second to take a 24-0 lead into halftime. The Bruins didn't slow down there, scoring 10 points in the third and 24 in the fourth to close out the 58-0 shellacking.
Nico Iamaleava had his best game as a Bruin, passing for six touchdowns, 314 yards and zero interceptions on 24-of-33 (72%) passing attempts. He also added 47 yards on the ground on 14 rushing attempts. He finished with a passer rating of 212.6 and was, quite frankly, snubbed of a Big Ten Player of the Week by Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, who had three receiving touchdowns.
Not much went on in the running game. Jaivian Thomas ran for 76 yards on 17 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and had a touchdown. That was pretty much all UCLA had on the ground along with Iamaleava.
Three receivers were on the other end of Iamaleava's crazy passing night. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had two receiving touchdowns and ten receptions for 131 yards. Rico Flores Jr. had three touchdowns of his own on four receptions for 108 yards. Lastly, tight end Jack Pedersen had the final receiving touchdown.
The defense was even better. Bryon Threats and Cole Martin each had an interception. Six Bruins had at least four total tackles, led by Keanu Williams, who had six tackles and four tackles for loss with two sacks.
UCLA advances to 3-0 and is one step closer to that coveted (and realistic) 4-0 start that we chronicled in an earlier week. Following week three, the Bruins have a bye week, and then open up Big Ten play with Northwestern before taking on Penn State in week six.
