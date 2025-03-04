Seahawks linked to top safety prospect after 'historic' combine performance
Few prospects saw their stock rise more at the NFL Scouting Combine more than South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, and the Seattle Seahawks definitely took notice.
Hailing from Irmo, S.C., Emmanwori already had an impressive resume with four interceptions - including two pick-sixes - and a first-team All-American selection in 2024. His combine performance really put him over the top, though, as he showcased some incredible athleticism for any player, let alone one who stands at 6-3 and 220 pounds.
The pairing of Emmanwori and a defensive mastermind in Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald seems almost too good to pass up, and draft analysts seem to agree. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema is the latest to send Emmanwori to the Emerald City in his post-combine mock draft.
"Emmanwori enjoyed a historic combine: a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 43-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. His game as a hybrid box safety won’t be for every defense, as he can struggle when asked to flip his hips in coverage. However, I like him in Mike Macdonald's defense as a Kyle Hamilton-esque box defender."
Hamilton, a two-time Pro Bowl selection for the Baltimore Ravens, is arguably the best safety in the league today, in no small part thanks to Macdonald. Macdonald was the Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2022-23, and Hamilton broke out in a big way in 2023, allowing a passer rating of just 38.4 in coverage and making plays all over the field.
If Macdonald can develop Emmanwori like he did for Hamilton, then the young safety could become a superstar in Seattle.
That said, there is the question of whether or not the Seahawks even need a safety. Julian Love has played at a Pro Bowl level since arriving in Seattle in 2023, and Coby Bryant emerged as a very capable starter last season. Emmanwori would probably be great in Seattle, but with far more pressing needs on the roster, it might be difficult to justify using a first-round pick on him.
Then again, if Macdonald, John Schneider and co. believe Emmanwori's the best player available at No. 18, it would be very understandable.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks insider’s DK Metcalf scoop bad news for interested NFL teams
Seattle Seahawks land massive Michigan defensive tackle in 2025 mock
NFL insiders believe there’s only one destination if DK Metcalf gets traded
Seahawks honor franchise great Marshawn Lynch with a special award