How Toia Helps the Cowboys Defense
UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia heard his name called by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys look to fill a big need on the defensive line. Now, the question is how the massive interior lineman can carve out a role in the Matt Eberflus defense.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 342 pounds, Toia's size allows him to absolutely fill gaps and eat up space in the box. During his time as a UCLA Bruin, he developed quite the reputation as a big-time run stopper. Toia is a presence on the defensive line, and he finished his college career with 91 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks over 50 games.
What is Toia not going to give you? Well, for one, he is not going to be much of a pass rusher. With his size, do not expect him to be dominating with pretty spin moves and blowing by offensive tackles.
Where Toia lacks in the pass rush, he makes up for in stopping the run, something the Cowboys desperately need. His value comes in short-yardage situations, where he can anchor the defensive line, take on double teams, and allow Dallas's athletic linebackers and defensive tackles like Micah Parsons and fellow Bruin Osa Odighizuwa to make plays.
Toia's role at first will likely be limited to rotational heavy packages when the Cowboys need more strength up front. He will definitely compete for snaps in training camp, and his size should allow him to make the team for special teams and goal line situations.
Development will be key for Toia as he tries to establish himself as an NFL defensive tackle. Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotten will need to work closely with him to ensure his technique, pad level, and knowledge of offensive schemes are up to par for the NFL level. Whitecotten spoke on the importance of versatility on The Draft Show.
"It is powerful to have versatility," Whitecotton said. "I'm blocking this style, I'm blocking this style, then this guy comes in and he's totally different."
Toia definitely brings that versatility to the Cowboys' defensive line, and if he continues to improve, he could be a force in the NFL.
