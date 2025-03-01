Three Perfect NFL Fits for UCLA's Jay Toia
After the NFL Combine, certain players raised their draft stock as the projected first-round picture of the NFL Draft became a bit clearer. As teams start to assemble their draft boards, who they pick in the first round will dictate who they may take in the remaining rounds of the draft.
Jay Toia plays a position that isn't "desirable" to warrant a Day 1 selection despite their play often being the difference between winning and losing. That's okay, as Toia, like every defensive lineman, doesn't live for the fame; they live for the win, and these three teams could see a lot of wins if they draft Toia.
The Philadelphia Eagles could be a perfect fit with Milton Williams expected to depart. While Toia would likely not be an immediate replacement for Williams, he would be an added depth piece who could one day become a starter in Vic Fangio's defense.
In the 3-4, playing alongside monsters Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, Toia's frame and ability would essentially cancel out the opposition's aim to establish a strong inside run game.
The Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of re-establishing the Legion of Boom. Devon Witherspoon continues to be an outstanding nickelback that forces teams to throw outside, and if Riq Woolen can return to his old form, the predicted first-round selection of safety Nick Emmanwori or what I like to call him, Kam Chancellor Jr., Seattle could be on the verge of an elite secondary.
Elite secondaries force teams to run the football, and that's where Toia could come into play as Mike Macdonald's 3-4 defense is predicated on gap integrity, and well, Toia is a run lane collapser.
The New York Jets will have a new identity under Aaron Glenn, and Glenn loves physical defensive linemen who are not afraid to get dirty. Toia fits that mold to a tee and considering how the Jets are going to need to re-enforce their line, Toia's draft value may fit their drafting spot.
The Bruins showed up and showed out at the NFL Combine, so expect several of them to be big-time players in the near future.
