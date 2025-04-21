BREAKING: Former Bruin Aguilar Heading to SEC in Ironic Twist
In an ironic ending to the saga that has surrounded UCLA's quarterback room, former Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar is heading to the very place transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava came from.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Aguilar has committed to Tennessee.
The veteran quarterback entered the transfer portal earlier on Monday. The decision was finalized just a day after the Bruins had signed Iamaleava, who of course, transferred out of Tennessee.
Aguilar never did play a game for the Bruins. In fact, he didn't even make it to fall camp.
The former Appalachian State quarterback had joined UCLA this past winter, filling its need at quarterback after the losses of Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin. Aguilar was expected to be the Bruins' QB1 until Iamaleava's signing.
Aguilar played two seasons at Appalachian State, where he had been named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year for his first season with the program. He posted 3,757 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns while rushing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in that campaign.
Last season, Aguilar would throw for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 11 games. He ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Iamaleava, of course, was a major upgrade, but for Aguilar, it was a rather unfortunate situation. The veteran had finally made his way to a Power Four level, only to lose his job after getting settled in what a brand new team.
And he had been adjusting well.
"It's still a process," UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had said earlier in spring camp. "It was good that he got here in winter so they can see how he works and trains and everything because that's kind of the best way to win over your teammates, is just to work hard.
"And then now, coming out on the field and actually running plays, now he can show his leadership with the game and stuff, being involved. So, it's baby steps, but it's different because I've never been in a situation -- I just got drafted and went to a team. But he's done this before from junior college to App State, App State to here."
And now, it will be yet another transition, this time from UCLA to Tennessee.
Please follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Be sure to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.