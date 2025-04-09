UCLA's Foster Gives Update on QB Aguilar's Chemistry Development
It can be a difficult process getting adjusted to a new team, whether it be learning the playbook or building chemistry with teammates.
For a quarterback, especially, it can be a lot to ask, as leadership, of course, is a required trait.
But UCLA transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar is getting used to it.
Aguilar, who comes from Appalachian State, will likely be the Bruins' starting quarterback next season. On Saturday, Coach DeShaun Foster discussed how the veteran's chemistry progress is coming along.
"It's still a process," Foster said. "It was good that he got here in winter so they can see how he works and trains and everything because that's kind of the best way to win over your teammates, is just to work hard.
"And then now, coming out on the field and actually running plays, now he can show his leadership with the game and stuff, being involved. So, it's baby steps, but it's different because I've never been in a situation -- I just got drafted and went to a team. But he's done this before from junior college to App State, App State to here.
"So, he's in familiar territory, but you got to win over your teammates."
Foster said Aguilar is "a little bit of both" when it comes to being "vocal" and more reserved.
"I think once you get to know him, he's a little more vocal," Foster said. "He's not a Key Lawrence or anything out here or Cole, Cole Martin."
Lawrence and Martin, son of UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, are two new additions to the Bruins secondary.
Aguilar was a two-year starter at Appalachian State, where he led the Sun Belt in passing yards per game last season with 273.0, throwing for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 11 games.
The season before, Aguilar threw for a 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns and was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year.
Aguilar will be looking to lift the Bruins' offense back to prominence in the first year under new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
UCLA is through four spring practices now and has 11 to go, the final being its "Spring Showcase" on May 3.
