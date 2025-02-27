EXCLUSIVE: UCLA's Kain Medrano Talks Draft Process, 2024 Season
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano is a player who is probably better suited for the NFL than college football due to his discipline and play style. He's a scheme fit in most defenses, and from the conversation Medrano had with UCLA Bruins On SI on Wednesday, he's more than willing to share his experiences and lessons taken from them.
You can watch the interview below:
Medrano brings the best of both worlds having played in the Pac-12 and Big Ten, something Carson Schwesinger touched on during his podium session.
"There's different narratives in college football," Schwesinger said. "I think Pac-12 was a bigger passing conference versus the Big Ten's heavier run. But at the end of the day, in my opinion, football is football, so regardless of what football you're playing it's going to be physical. It's going to be tough. It really is just more about scheme changes, but in terms of the physicality, I think you're getting that level regardless of what you're playing."
Medrano's skills in pass coverage have been highlighted in the postseason as he shined at the Shrine Bowl. However, he has the tackling skills required to win at the next level.
Medrano was shouted out earlier in the day by teammate Oluwafemi Oladejo. Oladejo spoke about the role Medrano helped play in his transition to being an EDGE player.
"It was a great thing, not just for myself but for my team as well. For Carson [Schwesinger] as well. He stepped up, played, was a semi Butkus winner [semifinalist]." Said Oladejo. "I think it just gave us the chance to get the best 11 on the field. Going into our season, we knew our linebacker room was the strongest core of the defense.
"We had guys like myself, Ale Kaho, Kain Medrano, Carson, JonJon Vaughns, Donavyn Pellot. After the Indiana game, we had to really reflect and see how could we get the best 11 on the field. Coach asked me to play end, really just for the week against LSU. I just took it week by week, and now, we're here."
While there are two months out until the draft, Medrano's performances over the next few days will play a massive factor in determing his future NFL home.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.