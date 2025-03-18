Bruins Get One Last Send-Off With Pro Day
The final action in a senior player's UCLA Bruins football career often takes place miles away from the Rose Bowl and months removed from the regular season finale.
20 Bruins took that last step at the Wasserman Football Center on Monday as the program held its annual Pro Day event, opening up the doors of their facility to media, NFL coaches, and scouts.
UCLA's Kain Medrano showed out again at the event, building on what was an impressive NFL Combine showing.
“It [being back in Westwood] gives you that extra boost, for sure, right?” Medrano said at Monday's event. “Because you got all the support. You got your teammates that you've grinded -- blood, sweat and tears out here -- with for the past, what, four or five, six years, in my case, right?"
Medrano turned in the best 40-yard dash time (4.46 seconds) of all linebackers at the NFL Combine.
“Very stress-relieving and surreal at the same time,” Medrano said. “You want to go out and perform the best that you can, and with that 4.46, that was the best that I could perform that day, and it was the best of linebackers.”
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn was in attendance, taking particular interest in Oluwafemi Oladejo. Next to him was Laiatu Latu's new defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, Lou Anarumo, who paid attention to Oladejo as well.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters comes from San Francisco -- the 49ers have also expressed interest in Oladejo. Very interesting how things play out.
Carson Schwesinger did not participate but was in attendance to support his teammates. He also did not participate in the combine.
Schwesinger, who was a 2024 finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation's top linebacker, will hold a private event in April as he attempts to raise his draft stock.
Quarterback Ethan Garbers had a chance to throw with some of his old teammates again who came out to participate. He is a sleeper who may catch on as an undrafted free agent.
Jay Toia, Moliki Matavao and Devin Kirkwood finished off some of the bigger names to keep an eye on.
The 20 seniors who took part in Monday's Pro Day have now closed their UCLA accounts and their legacies are sealed forever.
