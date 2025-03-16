UCLA's Laiatu Latu, Colts Set for Big Year
The Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard have made moves, revamping their defense in order to compete for a rapidly improving AFC South.
While the Houston Texans still have a stronghold over the division crown, the Jaguars, who have a new general manager and head coach, are making a push to knock them down.
In order for the Colts to seize power, former UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu needs to have a big year in 2025. The team already assisted his efforts by hiring a new defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo. The team then added several pieces around him in free agency.
Pro Football Focus gave the Colts a "B" grade for their free agency period. However, while the offensive acquisitions leave a bit more to be desired, the defense was greatly boosted by Neville Gallimore, Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum.
Gallimore, a longtime NFL defensive tackle, was a member of the Rams rotation in 2024.
"A third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 draft, Gallimore has struggled to develop beyond a rotational role in the NFL," PFF wrote.
"Last season with the Rams, he played 145 snaps against the run, recording just four run stops and two tackles for loss or no gain. As a pass rusher, he generated only six total pressures on 118 pass-rush snaps."
Charvarius Ward, one of the NFL's premier corners, joins the team after spending several years with the 49ers.
"The Colts are betting on Ward to bounce back after a rough 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers," PFF wrote.
"He earned a career-low 58.2 PFF coverage grade last year but ranked inside the top 15 at the position in 2022 and 2023. If Indianapolis can get that version of Ward out of this deal, it’s a nice upgrade for the team's defense."
Ward will return to that form. He spent 2024 dealing with a horrific family tragedy, but now that he's away from San Francisco, a new home should give him a better head space to compete.
Camryn Bynum spent several years with the Vikings, learning from future Hall of Famer Harrison Smith.
"With new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo heading up the Colts‘ defense, Indianapolis made it a point to invest in its secondary," PFF wrote.
"Bynum's addition provides a replacement for Julian Blackmon, pairing the former Viking with Nick Cross to create a solid foundation on the backend and amplify a unit that ranked 21st in EPA per dropback in 2024."
Bynum is an immediate upgrade to the position. These new additions will give Latu the precious extra second he needs to secure more quarterback pressures and sacks. Plus, the Colts' defensive line is full of players who are effective at placing targets on the ground.
Expect a big sophomore season from the Bruin legend.
