What Key Lawrence Brings to UCLA Football
The UCLA Bruins are continuing to gear up for the upcoming season, as they look to turn the page on their first season in the Big Ten. The Bruins have been able to land new commits in different areas on the roster.
One of those players going into the new season is journeyman safety Key Lawrence. Throughout his collegiate career, Lawrence has played for three different programs before coming to UCLA. Most recently, Lawrence was a member of the Ole Miss Rebels but redshirted so he could play a full season.
He spent a majority of his playing time in college with the Oklahoma Sooners, as he played with that program from 2021 to 2023. The new Bruin safety should add well-needed depth for the defense, especially given how last season played out.
Throughout his career, Lawrence has averaged 31.5 total tackles, but during his playing time in Oklahoma, he averaged just under 50 total tackles per season. His best campaign came in 2022 when he set a collegiate career-high 57 total tackles, as well as brought in one interception for his efforts.
Having not seen a ton of time last season, this season should be crucial for the new Bruin defender. Looking to showcase he still has what it takes, Lawrence is dedicated to being the best he can be with UCLA's program.
"Passionate," Lawrence said when describing himself to reporters. "Somebody who's going to find the ball for sure. I just value being a good teammate, so whatever myself does in this game, somebody who's going to get the ball and uplift my teammates."
The best part of what Lawrence has brought to UCLA thus far is his positive attitude. His determination to be as successful as he can be should only make Bruin fans smile, especially when they see him out on the field.
"I just want to teach what I have and give my knowledge to everyone," Lawrence said. "I'm still learning from the younger guys; everyone is learning from each other. I'm just trying to do my one-11th, so to say."
Several new faces are set to be introduced to the UCLA fanbase, as they continue to work in the right direction to be prepared for another season of hard work.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.