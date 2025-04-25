Former Bruin Could Shine in Year 2 in NFL
In honor of the 2025 NFL Draft taking place over the next couple days, let's take a trip down memory lane to the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year's draft was a big one for former UCLA Bruin Laiatu Latu, as he heard his name called in round one by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 15 overall.
Latu was a two-year UCLA product who had his dream become a reality on draft day. His hard work donning a Bruins uniform eventually led him to donning a Colts uniform and looking good while doing it. Latu's journey, however, began with the Bruins.
In two seasons with UCLA, Latu collected 85 total tackles, 51 solo tackles and 23.5 quarterback sacks in 25 games with the program. He also showed out when he was tackling, recording 35 tackles for loss. Before being drafted, Latu led the Pac-12 Conference with 22 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 2023.
Last season in the pros with the Colts, Latu carried over the success he had when he was with UCLA. The former Bruin was active in all 17 games for the franchise last season, and totaled 32 combined tackles, four quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and 4.5 stuffs.
The Colts, even with a strong first year with Latu, were near the bottom of the National Football League in terms of net yards allowed on defense. That being said, this just proves that no one man can stop a professional offense, as the Colts should continue to bolster their defensive prowess.
According to Pro Football Focus, the UCLA product was the 45th-ranked defensive end out of 211 defensive ends that qualified for the statistic. He earned himself an overall grade of 71.5, placing him in the above-average category. He was also ranked third in forced fumbles last season, as well.
Latu's game was very balanced, as PFF showed he had a 72.1 grade in his defense against the pass rush and a 62.3 grade when it came to his run defense. The run defense grade is an area that Latu will look to improve on going into his sophomore season in the league.
