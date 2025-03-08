What Geno Smith Trade Could Mean for Former Bruins
The Seattle Seahawks have traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, putting the future of UCLA's Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo in doubt as the team adjusts under head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks are also entering their third-straight season with a new offensive coordinator.
Thus, their trade of their quarterback could signal a full offensive rebuild that could cause the departures of Bobo and Charbonnet. While Seattle was ready to extend Smith, entering negotiations with him but they stalled and the Raiders, led by former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, swooped in for his services.
Charbonnet has already been linked to the Raiders, and no one knows how new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak feels about Bobo.
The first thing Seattle needs to figure out is its quarterback situation. I've spoken to several people around the league, and while Seattle has yet to give any solid indication of where it might go in terms of a replacement, two names are becoming somewhat popular.
Take it with a grain of salt, but Sam Darnold and Jaxson Dart could be the starting quarterback for Seattle next season.
It also calls into question if Seattle will draft Dart with its first-round pick. Before the trade, I believed they would select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, but that has been tossed into the air.
Regardless, whoever they select will not be successful unless Seattle addresses their massive issues across their offensive line. While the tackle positions are okay, the interior offensive line needs immediate work and Charbonnet and/ or Bobo could be leveraged for the picks needed to acquire those needs.
Even if Charbonnet and Bobo stay, Seattle still needs to replace Smith's production.
Smith may not have been the best quarterback, but he was very successful during his five years in Seattle, helping smooth the transition from Russell Wilson, defeating him during his debut as the franchise's QB1.
During Smith's three seasons as starter, he had a winning record in all three years, made the playoffs once and finished 2024 with a 10-7 mark.
UCLA's Charbonnet and Bobo have a future as unclear as ever and considering the lack of predictability with this franchise, what can we truly expect for these Bruins?
