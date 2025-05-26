Former Bruin Hopeful Rams Bring in Jalen Ramsey
Talk has gone around the National Football League about the potential landing spots for current Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins have been heavily predicted to move on from the veteran after granting him approval to seek a trade last month.
Ramsey has been tenured in the NFL since the 2016 campaign, breaking into the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey spent time with the Los Angeles Rams franchise, and with the news of a potential trade to be conducted, the Rams could be a potential suitor for the veteran.
Former UCLA Bruin turned Rams safety Quentin Lake was asked about his feelings on the potential superstar heading back to Los Angeles in an interview with NFL Network.
"We would be a tough team, especially a tough defense to beat," Lake said. "He knows the system, he’s familiar with the organization. Jalen is a God-given talent. Not only is he smart, he’s been in the league a long time playing at such a high level. Anytime you get to bring a guy like that back, he’s only going to add value. He is a star and anybody that you ask, he’s such an amazing player.”
Lake has thrived recently with the Rams, coming off of one of the better campaigns he has had since getting selected out of UCLA in the NFL Draft. The Rams have the pieces, and the former Bruin believes bringing in a player like Ramsey would only benefit the franchise.
“I truly believe he’ll be a Hall of Famer one day, too, just because of not only what he’s done on the field, but you look at how consistent he’s done it year in and year out," Lake said. "I’ve seen the rumors, I’ve heard the rumors. I don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen, but I hope -- anytime you’ve got a guy like that that can add value to your team, especially with the guys we have already, that’s huge.
"Hopefully things shake out. Whatever may happen, I know guys are trying to pull strings and stuff like that, but we’ll see – hopefully in a couple weeks, or whenever it happens.”
We will all have to sit back and watch how this Ramsey story unfolds.
