Where Former Bruin Lake's Market Value Sits for 2026
The Los Angeles Rams were looking to add to their defense in any way that they could. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Rams selected former UCLA Bruin Quentin Lake in the sixth round of the selection process. And since donning a Rams uniform, the UCLA product has been a solid addition to the roster.
Lake has been a part of the Rams' two most recent playoff runs as well, most recently shining for the franchise in two games of this past NFL playoffs. Collecting 14 total tackles in two games, Lake has been everything that the Rams hoped for with a late-round pick.
However, the former Bruin is going into the final year of his rookie contract that he signed after he was drafted. Set to make $3.4 million this season, the Rams might have to consider an extension so they don't lose out on one of the slowly growing safeties in the NFL.
In three seasons with Los Angeles, Lake has played in 40 regular-season games and has collected 174 total tackles. Along with that, he has brought in 123 solo tackles, 12 passes defended and 1.5 stuffs, all while showing off his capabilities to play wherever head coach Sean McVay tells him to.
Looking to build off of a career year, which saw the UCLA product crack triple digits in the total tackle category for the first time, Lake should be a hot free agent should he end up getting to that point. If the Rams once again win the NFC West division and can have a deep playoff run with Lake on the roster, he shouldn't go anywhere.
According to Spotrac.com, Lake has a current market value of signing a four-year deal worth around $42.8 million. That would come out to an annual salary of $10.7 per season. Viewed highly from an outside source, Rams fans can only hope that the former Bruin is viewed that way within the organization.
Having expensive veterans on the roster currently, who also cost a pretty penny, it is important that the Rams find some monetary compensation for younger players, such as Lake, to build their future around.
As always, be sure to follow along with all our content when you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
You are welcome to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.