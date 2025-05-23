All Signs Point to Former Bruin Having an Excellent Season
Former UCLA running back turned Seattle Seahawk Zach Charbonnet is entering the biggest year in his professional career thus far. Not only is he entering his third campaign in the National Football League, but he also has a ton of signs pointing to him becoming a huge part of the Seattle offense.
The UCLA product was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seahawks and has only seen his production increase. Last season, in 17 games, he set new career highs in carries (135), rushing yards (569) and touchdowns (eight). He has also been consistent in getting first downs for his squad, totaling 32 of them in back-to-back seasons.
Going into the third season, a big storyline to watch is whether or not he or Kenneth Walker III will get the majority of the carries. Walker is entering the final year of his contract and has seen his production slide. Last season, he was injured, allowing Charbonnet to step up to the plate and succeed in his absence.
However, when looking at the two, they play very similarly. While Walker has more explosiveness and evasion, the UCLA product has continued to prove to be an asset that the Seahawks should keep around. Seeing that Walker can be a star, he's likely looking for hefty compensation for his work, something the Seahawks might not want to pay.
The former Bruin, on the other hand, is still two seasons away from his rookie contract ending. Set to make $1.3 million this season, with a small pay increase the year that follows, Seattle could utilize a player such as Charbonnet more with an extra year of team control on his contract.
The really important sign to watch will come during training camp and the beginning portion of the season. If the UCLA product can muster out a strong performance or two right out of the gates, it will force the hand of the Seahawks to keep him on the field.
Going into his age-24 season, Charbonnet still has a ton to prove, but if he does, the Seahawks might have struck gold in the second round. This storyline will be one to watch all season, especially if Walker continues on the trend of regression.
