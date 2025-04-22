How NCAA's New Rule Affects UCLA Football
It is a defining day for college sports.
The NCAA voted Monday to pass rules that will allow players to be paid directly by the universities. This decision was expected, but it still is a seismic shift from how college football has operated for its entirety. There will be around 150 current rules eliminated, and major changes being implemented, such as no limit on scholarship offers.
Currently, athletes are paid through NIL deals, but now that schools can pay players directly, things will change. How does this affect DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins?
For one, it may level the playing field for schools with large NIL markets, which could negatively impact UCLA. A draw to UCLA is the massive NIL market in Los Angeles, the media capital of the world.
This gave the Bruins an advantage in recruiting, but now, it may level the playing field. NIL will still be a big factor, but schools with a large budget could make up for a smaller NIL market by offering players more money directly. However, UCLA may already be ahead of the game.
In May 2024, when the NCAA first announced it would be working to create a revenue-sharing model that pays athletes directly, UCLA was one of the first schools to announce its plan. The Bruin athletic department said they are planning to distribute around $20 million to its 600-plus student athletes. UCLA has been prepared for this and is ready to hit the ground running.
Perhaps pairing a strong compensation plan with the NIL potential of LA could be an incredibly enticing offer for recruits and transfers, and if done well could spring UCLA into a Big Ten powerhouse.
Still, there is much work that needs to be done to successfully balance this new world of college football. Coach Foster is set on building a strong culture at UCLA, and maintaining the locker room may be a challenge.
Will seniors get paid more than freshmen? Will backups feel like they aren't being paid fairly? Will players who get paid more be guaranteed playing time? These are all questions that must be seriously considered as UCLA sets up its pay structure and navigates this unprecedented world of college sports.
