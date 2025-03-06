What Was Said About UCLA at the NFL Combine Part 1
UCLA had itself an outing at the NFL Combine, hosted at the current home of the Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium.
Five Bruins received invites, and all attended. They included Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kain Medrano, Jay Toia and Moliki Matavao.
Speaking with other writers, players, coaches, scouts, executives and NFL-affiliated individuals, these are some of the things mentioned about UCLA and the football program in general.
DeShaun Foster is turning heads
People are buying the hype, hype increased by several positive statements made by his players. There is a sense that Foster is ahead of the curve, and some of the projected shortfalls of the program may not be that big of a problem.
While not everyone is ready to jump on the wagon, his recent coaching hires have impressed, especially his approach to replacing Eric Bieniemy, and they're keeping a close eye on Westwood as the Bruins produced more draft talent than expected.
Schwesinger is not expected to leave the top 40
Talking with others, many grade Schwesinger as the second-highest off-ball linebacker in the draft behind Jihaad Campbell, and the distance he has created between himself and the other linebackers virtually ensures his top 40 selection.
While mocks weren't seeing the second off-ball linebacker leave the board before the end of the third round, with the modern NFL resorting back to a run first attack, Schwesinger fits what many teams want to do on defense.
There is also a belief that Schwesinger's ceiling is rated extremely high in NFL front offices and feel his deficiencies as a player stem from a lack of opportunities at UCLA. The current belief is the highest he'll go is 26th to the Rams. However, everything will depend on where Campbell is selected.
Medrano's 40 time is sticking with people
He's still a fringe draft pick but a strong showing at UCLA's Pro Day may boost him up boards. This isn't considered a necessarily strong off-ball linebacker class so there's a thought that one selection in the middle of the draft could trigger a run, manufacturing a draft day rise for Medrano.
However, the public sentiment is that he's a high-priority undrafted free agent.
