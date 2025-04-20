Hated Rivals' Draft Compared To Rams' Successful Rebuild
NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah held a conference call with media members and reporters, answering questions and giving his opinions about the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the questions Jeremiah was asked regarded the Rams' most hated rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
The question was regarding John Lynch's draft history success rate and the 49ers need to have a good draft this year to replace departing talent. Essentially should 49ers fans have faith that Lynch can draft starters continually throughout the 2025 NFL Draft
Jeremiah references the Rams in his answer.
"Yeah, look, it's an interesting case. They have done as well as anybody outside the first round of finding not just starters, but All-Pro, impact-caliber players." Said Jeremiah. "To me it seems like a pretty simple formula where you want more shots at it than less given their track record and their history."
"I haven't pulled the exact numbers, but they have a boatload of picks in next year's draft because of the guys that they lost. When you add up the comp picks, they're going to have a lot of shots at it next year. They're armed with a good number of picks this year."
"I would not be surprised at all where they're picking. They're sitting there picking at No. 11. If anybody wants to call and come up, I would think they would be more than willing to slide back
and get more picks and take more shots at it."
To your point, they are going to need these young guys to get on the field and play. The one thing I would mention as well is there's two sides of it. There's the evaluating and projecting talent, which you can say has been a little bit up and down with them, but the other side of it is developing them once they get there."
"I think they're outstanding at doing that. To me, having Robert Saleh back there is going to be big for him to work with some of the young guys they'll bring in on the defensive side of the ball to get them prepared and ready to go."
"Yeah, the history -- or the future of their organization, they're going to -- I'm sure they'll end up getting the Brock Purdy thing done here before too long, and then it's going to come down to the importance of them hitting on their draft picks, just as the Rams have done inside their own division where they've been stellar and really kind of flipped their roster from old to young really, really fast."
The Rams took and old, battered roster exiting a soured 2022 and splashed an injection of youth in 2023 and 2024. So did San Francisco in 2024. Their entire draft class has produced for them.
The 49ers may be emulating the Rams' success in the 2025 NFL Draft. An arms race to watch.
