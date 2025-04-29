UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Which Draft Pick Will Start as a Rookie?
The UCLA Bruins saw five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and some of them may have starting potential in just their rookie seasons. When evaluating the current roster and talent level, there is a fair chance that multiple Bruins earn starting spots come Week 1 in September.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh explains which of the five UCLA draft picks has the best chance to start in their rookie season. There are a few strong options to choose from, specifically the second-round selection.
You can watch the episode below:
Despite not being the first Bruin selected in this year's draft, the player with the highest potential to become a rookie starter is Tennessee Titans edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo. After jumping out on draft boards across the league, the edge rusher was selected No. 52 overall in the second round.
For a team that gave up the third-most average points per game (27.1) and seventh-most rushing yards (133.9) in the league last season, adding Oladejo was a necessary addition. Tennessee also had the third-lowest number of sacks (32), directly addressing their pass rush needs with Oladejo.
Looking at the personnel surrounding Oladejo for next season, he is going to be the youngest defensive player at just 21 years old. The Titans added undrafted defensive end Isaiah Raikes of Auburn, another addition to the defensive line.
The only other defensive end that the Titans have on their roster currently is sixth-year veteran Dre'Mont Jones, recently dealt from the Seattle Seahawks. He totaled four sacks and 28 tackles in 17 games last season and will likely be one of the starting edge rushers. Oladejo could be the other.
The interesting thing about Oladejo is that on the Titans roster page, he is listed as a linebacker, just as he was for UCLA throughout his collegiate career. When he was being drafted and marketed to organizations, they addressed him as more of an edge rusher.
If Oladejo does not find a starting position as a pass rusher off the edge, he will have double the chance to start and see the field, as he can resort back to his linebacker knowledge and be successful in that position as well. His versatility is going to be the thing that gets him a rookie start.
