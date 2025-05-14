Breakdown of Former Bruin QB Garber's Contract With NFL Franchise
Former longtime UCLA Bruin quarterback Ethan Garbers had his dream come true earlier this offseason, as he was picked up by the Carolina Panthers following not getting drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Regardless of not hearing his name get called during the rounds of draft day, Garbers' dream has still been achieved.
Garbers spent his entire collegiate playing career with UCLA and became a solid quarterback for the program in the latter years of his time. Last season with the Bruins, the new Panthers quarterback 2,727 passing yards in 235 completions, while throwing a collegiate career high of 16 touchdowns.
While his stock compared to other quarterbacks that the NFL Draft pool had to offer didn't compare, Garbers has shown during his time with the Bruins that he can shine when given the chance. He had to wait until his junior year before getting a role increase, something that could be similar to his Panthers journey.
The Panthers franchise reached an agreement with the now former Bruin to keep him within the organization for the foreseeable future. Signing Garbers to a three-year $2.975 million deal, the UCLA product should be in for a growth period before he can land his opportunity in a professional setting.
However, this offseason, Garbers has been putting in the work. Showing up to the Panthers' rookie minicamp and getting his reps in will only boost the way that his new franchise views him. Knowing that he has to fight to earn his spot, as well as his money, the UCLA product won't go down without a fight.
Garbers' first season with Carolina, the former Bruin quarterback will be making $840,000 as a base salary. His cap hit increases a tad, as it sits at $843,333. Over the next two seasons is when Garbers surpasses the one million dollar mark, making that and extra for the next two seasons of his three-year deal.
Looking to prove his worth before becoming a restricted free agent, Garbers will need to shine during the Panthers' training camp down the line. Given the current state of the Panthers' quarterback room, Garbers will need to be prepared for anything.
