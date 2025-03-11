Former UCLA Stars Have New QB in Seattle
It's official: two of UCLA's brightest stars in the NFL have a new QB at the helm. Entering 2025, Jake Bobo and Zach Charbonnet will have a quarterback not named Geno Smith as their full-time starter for the first time in their professional careers.
The Seattle Seahawks have their quarterback for the 2025 season, signing USC's Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5-million contract. The move has made many question why, as the Seahawks have quickly shifted their agenda for next season after contract extension talks with Geno Smith failed, leading to his trade to the Raiders.
While the Seahawks still have time to make moves, Darnold is entering an offense devoid of several big-time weapons, including Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The team will have to address multiple issues across their offensive line. Bobo may be called upon in a bigger role next season.
So let's dive into the signing and let's be candid. Could Sam Darnold work in Seattle? Absolutely -- he has access to one of the most brilliant offensive minds in football with offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak, Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like he's on the verge of an All-Pro season and the team owns five picks in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
Will Sam Darnold work in Seattle? Maybe.
While the Vikings' interior offensive line had as many issues as the Seahawks, Darnold had Kevin O'Connell at his disposal along with Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison. Outside of Smith-Njigba, Seattle does not have that big threat. It is expected that the franchise will look for that player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Keep in mind that Darnold played the majority of his games last season in a controlled environment. How is he going to handle snow in Seattle? Rain in San Francisco? Perhaps the Seahawks may run the ball more, which would play well toward Charbonnet's strengths. That will be dependent on how the Seahawks split carries between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III.
The key to these two Bruins having long-term success in their current homes is the offensive line. Quite frankly, with recent moves, Seattle general manager John Schneider has put himself in the jackpot, and if he is not successful, he may be without a job, something that could affect both Bruins, so Darnold needs to produce.
