Three UCLA Bruins Hurt by NFL Free Agency
The NFL's free agency period is a time that is for both lucky winners and unfortunate losers. Two Bruins ended up on the wrong side of that coin flip as their teams made additions to their position rooms. Another is still looking for a home.
Those moves have likely buried UCLA Bruins Carson Steele, Jake Bobo and Eric Kendricks either on the depth chart or on the free agent list.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp. The Chiefs signed former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell to a one-year deal and then re-added Kareem Hunt to the room. The Chiefs still have Isiah Pacheco on the roster and are expected to add another running back in the draft.
Steele already wasn't getting a lot of opportunities and there were some issues in performance during the ones he got.
The big problem is that Pacheco, Hunt and Mitchell have all been clear producers for the extent of their careers.
Bobo had it even worse. While it was always expected that the Seahawks would seek further options at wide receiver, adding three wide receivers in free agency. After trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have five picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a recent mock draft I participated in with human general managers, the Seahawks ended up grabbing Tetairoa McMillian out of Arizona with their first-round pick. Bobo will have to lock in early with new quarterback Sam Darnold.
Kendricks remains a free agent and several potential suitors have started to fill their linebacker rooms with other players. Considering his decreased play with the Chargers, was the main reason the Cowboys offered Kendricks in 2024 because of Kendricks' relationship with DC Mike Zimmer?
Zimmer is no longer the Cowboys defensive coordinator and it appears new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus doesn't have a role for Kendricks. Kendricks may have also burned a bridge with the 49ers by rebuking them last offseason. Especially after the player they signed after Kendricks went to the Cowboys ended up quitting on the team midgame.
These three Bruins are going to need a little luck to gain some playing time in 2025.
