UCLA's Iamaleava Moves Up Big Ten QB Rankings
Nico Iamaleava is quickly starting to gain traction as one of the best projected quarterbacks in the Big Ten ahead of the 2025 season.
The redshirt sophomore moved up On3's list recently, passing former UCLA quarterback turned Oregon signal-caller Dante Moore, according to Andy Staples.
Staples ranked Iamaleava as the fourth-best quarterback in the Big Ten, behind Penn State's Drew Allar, Illinois' Luke Altmyer and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.
Here's what he had to say about Iamaleava's ranking:
"Iamaleava’s move from Tennessee to UCLA was the story of the offseason, but now we have to separate the off-field drama from the actual QB. At Tennessee in 2024, Iamaleava was good but not great. He averaged 7.8 yards per attempt but would have averaged more if he didn’t frequently overthrew deep balls. But he did take care of the ball — only five interceptions to 19 touchdown passes — and he also proved a willing and capable runner when necessary.
"Iamaleava has the tools to be one of the nation’s best QBs. He’ll have to pick up new UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri's offense quickly, but if he can, he can change UCLA’s fortunes."
After a stellar redshirt freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers that led them to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance, Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after a NIL dispute that was largely publicized and turned him into one of the most polarizing figures in college football.
He finished last season leading the Vols to a 10-3 record and passed for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.8% (213-334) completion percentage.
Below is what he had to say about Moore, who Staples ranked fifth, right behind Iamaleava:
"Moore is a fascinating case study. A five-star recruit who flipped from Oregon to UCLA — presumably to play immediately — he played for UCLA as a true freshman but then transferred to Oregon knowing he’d have to sit behind Dillon Gabriel for a year.
"The Ducks doesn’t hesitate to dip into the portal for a QB when they feel they don’t have the guy on the roster. But there was no doubt Moore was Gabriel’s heir apparent. Coach Dan Lanning and OC Will Stein have given us a pretty big hint that Moore will be good."
Iamaleava will be one of the most interesting stories in all of college football next season.
