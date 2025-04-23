UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins' Remaining QB Room in Question
The UCLA Bruins have several questions to answer regarding the rest of their quarterback room, aside from the Iamaleava brothers that recently made their commitments to UCLA. Two incoming freshmen will have their futures hanging in the balance over the next several weeks.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the latest from Westwood, discussing the future of multiple 2025 quarterbacks. Both 2025 four-star Robert McDaniel and three-star Henry Hasselback's futures are uncertain.
After the UCLA Bruins added both transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his younger brother, Madden. The Bruins' quarterback room has undergone a complete shake-up from what it looked like just one week ago, and it could impact several other future Bruin quarterbacks.
Nico came over in a blockbuster transfer from the Tennessee Volunteers while Madden, an incoming freshman, flipped his commitment from Arkansas to UCLA, joining his brother in Westwood. This led prior starting quarterback Joey Aguilar to transfer out, ironically heading to play for the Volunteers.
With Aguilar gone and two new young stars entering the program, it does not leave much room for the two other highly touted quarterbacks. However, according to multiple reports, McDaniel, the four-star out of Hughson, California, was in attendance at UCLA's spring practice on Tuesday.
According to DeShaun Foster, he has not mentioned anything to the staff regarding intentions to enter the portal.
Freshman Hasselback, son of 17-year NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback, however, was not seen at spring practice on Tuesday, hinting at a potential transfer departure. With the two latest additions, it is tough for Hasselback to stick around and compete for the spot.
If Iamaleava stays in Westwood for multiple seasons, it would take away years of eligibility and playing time from both Hasselback and McDaniel. From what was seen this week, McDaniel is going to hang around in hopes of getting a start job in a few years.
With there being very little regulations around transferring in and out of schools, nobody's job is safe, and nobody's position on the depth chart is solidified. Adding and subtracting quarterbacks like a turnstile is what the Bruins have become accustomed to, and the position group's future is puzzling.
