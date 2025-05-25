Podcast: How Many Trap Games Does UCLA Have This Season?
The UCLA Bruins are entering the season with much higher expectations than a season ago. They will have their share of tough battles, but there are some expected wins that the Bruins must deliver on. Every team has a few games they should win that give them trouble; UCLA must avoid those.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down which contests on the Bruins' 2025 schedule may be considered as "trap games" due to the possible overlooking of the matchups. UCLA must not fall victim to the games they "should" win.
You can watch the episode below:
Week 5 at Northwestern
The Bruins will kick off Big Ten play on the road against one of the traditionally lesser teams in the conference. After an expected 3-0 start to the season against a trio of non-conference opponents, the Bruins will be tasked with a testy road trip to Evanston, Illinois to face the Wildcats.
Northwestern is coming off a 4-8 season, winning just two Big Ten games last season. Expected not to show a ton of growth in 2025, this is a game that UCLA will be heavily favored in and should be expected to earn a victory.
Playing on the road at Northwestern is never an easy feat, although they did finish 2-5 at Martin Stadium last year. UCLA will have to play its brand of football on the banks of Lake Michigan to secure its first Big Ten win and start the conference season on the right foot.
Week 8 vs. Maryland
Another team looking to bounce back from a 4-8 season, the Terrapins ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak last year. It will be the Bruins' second home conference game of the year at the Rose Bowl, following their Week 6 matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Maryland showed flashes of success last year, including a 29-28 win over UCLA's bitter rival, USC. This is another group that cannot be taken lightly, as the Bruins will be picked to win this game as well. Staving off an offense that finished last year seventh in the conference in total yards (386.3).
Week 10 vs. Nebraska
The second-to-last home game of the year for UCLA will come against a team that is seeking redemption. Nebraska finished 7-6 last year, including a homecoming loss in Lincoln, Nebraska to the Bruins in upset fashion. The Cornhuskers were on the verge of being ranked at the time.
Nebraska will have a very mild conference schedule to this point in the season, likely to have a strong record with a lot of momentum heading into Westwood. The Bruins will also have a strong record to this point in the season and must do everything to avoid looking past Matt Rhule's group.
