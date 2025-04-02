REPORT: Two Bruins Crack Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects
With the 2025 NFL Draft inching closer and closer by day, a few UCLA Bruins could see their names on the big board on draft day. Nothing is more special for a young athlete than to hear their name called to be the next piece of an NFL organization.
The Bruins football program had a few bright players make their way to catching organization eyes. Going into the draft however, there are no telling signs of where any of the eligible UCLA products will land, or even at all. Lucky for two Bruins though, their performances have been recognized.
Both edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and linebacker Carson Schwesinger landed on CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson '2025 NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board.' The two were listed at 60 and 64, respectively, which likely correlates to a second round or later pick for the two.
Oladejo played 25 games with the Bruins between his junior and senior campaigns. Over his career at UCLA, Oladejo collected 111 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, and collect five quarterback sacks, 4.5 just this past season.
Oladejo's prospect grade from NFL.com classified him as a "Will eventually be average starter." The former linebacker turned edge rusher received a praiseful evaluation from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Oladejo is long and aggressive in attacking blockers in front of him. A lack of instincts in the run game and plans as a pass rusher could be temporary bumps in the road that should be smoothed with coaching. He greets and discards blockers with powerful, twitchy hands and still plays with a linebacker’s range and nose for the football despite his new position."
Schwesinger has been highly touted this draft season, catching a few mock drafts created by analysts. In three years as a Bruin, Schwesinger collected 163 total tackles, with 136 of them coming last season alone in a huge breakout campaign.
Like Oladejo, Schwesinger was classified as a "Will eventually be a plus starter" by NFL.com. Below is Zierlein's evaluation of the UCLA product.
"He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average, but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams."
