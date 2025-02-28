How UCLA's Oladejo Compared in NFL Combine Showing
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Combine workouts is in the books, and three UCLA Bruins were there to represent.
One of them was edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, whose leaping ability was on full display.
The two-year Bruin's 36.5-inch vertical jump was tied for fifth among edge rushers, while his 10-foot broad jump was tied for 11th.
Oladejo received an NFL Next Gen Stats athleticism score of 77, which ranked seventh among defensive linemen, a production score of 67 and a total score of 71, which Next Gen classifies as "good."
His NFL prospect grade is 6.17, which the league classifies as a "good backup with the potential to develop into starter."
Oladejo began his collegiate career at Cal, where he played two seasons. He had a standout sophomore campaign, totaling 91 tackles, the fifth-most in the Pac-12 that season.
In his final season with the Bruins, Oladejo tallied 57 tackles, 14 for loss, 4.5 sacks and two passes defensed.
Below is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's breakdown of Oluwafemi:
"Linebacker-turned-edge-rusher whose draft profile might have gone from dull to dynamic with the switch. Oladejo is long and aggressive in attacking blockers in front of him. A lack of instincts in the run game and plans as a pass rusher could be temporary bumps in the road that should be smoothed with coaching. He greets and discards blockers with powerful, twitchy hands and still plays with a linebacker’s range and nose for the football despite his new position. He catches the “developmental” tag relative to his edge experience, but his traits and tape suggest he will make a difference sooner than expected."
As Zierlein noted, Oladejo transitioned to edge rusher, a move that was made early on in the 2024 season.
"It was a great thing, not just for myself but for my team as well," Oladejo said at the combine on Wednesday. "For Carson [Schwesinger] as well. He stepped up, played, was a semi-Butkus winner [semifinalist]. I think it just gave us the chance to get the best 11 on the field.
"Going into our season, we knew our linebacker room was the strongest core of the defense. We had guys like myself, Ale Kaho, Kain Medrano, Carson, JonJon Vaughns, Donavyn Pellot. After the Indiana game, we had to really reflect and see how could we get the best 11 on the field.
"Coach asked me to play end, really just for the week against LSU. I just took it week by week, and now, we're here."
