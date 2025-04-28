How Sports Illustrated Graded UCLA's Oladejo, Titans Draft
The Titans may be playing for a playoff spot in 2025. The only massive issue about Cam Ward is his performance under pressure. The Titans have one of the best offensive line coaches in Bill Callahan, father of head coach Brian Callahan, an offensive line with young, promising pieces, and they just drafted Jackson Slater.
The Titans' decision to bring in Oladejo, Kevin Winston Jr, and Marcus Harris shows they're serious about improving their defense. They already have one of the biggest defensive lines in the NFL.
They also might have scored one of the steals of the draft with Stanford's Elic Ayomanor.
Thus, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the Titans a grade of "B" for their draft.
Round 1 (1): Cam Ward, Miami
Round 2 (52) Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
Round 3 (82): Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Round 4 (103): Chimere Dike, Florida
Round 4 (120): Gunner Helm, Texas
Round 4 (136): Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Round 5 (167): Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
Round 6 (183): Marcus Harris, California
Round 6 (188): Kalel Mulling, Michigan
"Not to discredit any of the other players selected by Tennessee, but this is all about Ward," Verderame wrote. "If he develops into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, able to compete with other AFC stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, this will be a historic draft for the Titans.
"If not, general manager Mike Borgonzi will forever remember his maiden voyage as a disappointment to some level. The good news? Ward has all the tools to become a star."
The Titans needed a big-time performance as their rivals in the AFC South have all loaded up. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move for Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
The Houston Texans added two new wide receivers and a new offensive tackle to replace Laremy Tunsil.
The Indianapolis Colts scored huge with Tyler Warren as National Champion JT Tuimoloau joins former Bruin Laiatu Latu on the defensive line.
Oladejo has a lot of work to do in order to see Tennessee on top of the South once again.
The UCLA product was one of five Bruins to be selected in this year's draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.