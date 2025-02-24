UCLA Should Achieve Redemption Against Penn State
UCLA is set to host its Big Ten home opener against Penn State on Oct. 4. While the Nittany Lions have their eyes on a return to the playoff, DeShaun Foster and company look for redemption after the Bruins were on the losing end during their trip to Happy Valley during the 2024 season.
The Bruins could have an opportunity to pull an early season upset as the Nittany Lions came in ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus' way-too-early Top 25 rankings. Texas, Oregon and Ohio State are ranked ahead of them, and if not for major roster turnover in South Bend, Penn State should be ranked lower than Notre Dame, which comes in at 5.
"Despite its heartbreaking conclusion, the 2024 season should be seen as a resounding success for Penn State," wrote PFF's Max Chadwick. "Not only did the Nittany Lions make their first College Football Playoff, they came extremely close to advancing to the National Championship Game.
"Many of the key contributors from that team are returning: quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nick Singleton/Kaytron Allen, edge defender Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive tackle Zane Durant all spurned the NFL Draft for another crack. The biggest question will be who Allar’s top targets will be. John Mackey Award-winning tight end Tyler Warren is off to the league while the top-two wide receivers (Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans) entered the transfer portal from an already extremely underwhelming unit."
Penn State will be a tough team to take down with all its returning starters, especially on offense. While Abdul Carter, Kevin Winston Jr. and Kobe King are headed to the NFL, no program has done a better job of replacing talent on defense than Penn State, and it has added a new defensive coordinator in national champion Jim Knowles.
Penn State is beatable. USC had it beat at the Coliseum until it collapsed and Penn State won in overtime. While Penn State will remain dangerous on the ground, it is questionable in the air as quarterback Drew Aller hasn't proven he can win with his arm.
Penn State showed it cannot conduct a game-winning drive when it counts. If UCLA makes field goals and limits turnovers, dragging the game into deep waters, Penn State could be exposed enough for them to be defeated.
However, Aller is due for a Zach Wilson-type rise, making the smart decision to return. The Bruins need to be careful but not too cautious when they play Penn State if they hope to win. If the Bruins are somehow undefeated after playing Penn State, considering the rest of their schedule, they will have the inside track to the College Football Playoffs.
