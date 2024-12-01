Bruins Senior Turns in Best Performance in Final Career Game
The UCLA Bruins (5-7) found a way to a season-ending win over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl on senior day. It was a memorable game for all seniors, but tight end Moliki Matavao had the best game of his career.
Matavao earned 120 yards on eight catches for a career-high in receiving yards and was the catalyst to a second-half comeback. The Bruins trailed 10-6 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 14-3 in the second half en route to a 20-13 victory to finish the season.
It marks Matavao's second 100 yard receiving yard of his career, both coming in this season. He was coming off a rough performance against the USC Trojans with just 15 yards on two catches. Matavao was not going to allow a second straight week of limited success.
It means so much to earn a career-high in a big win, but to do it at home, on Senior Day, in his final game playing college football makes it that much more special. Matavao has become one of the most beloved Bruins players over the past few years and kept consistent production to help his team.
"Moliki [Matavao], he's stepped up the whole season," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster postgame. "He's made plays all year and he's most definitely gonna be missed."
After spending his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Oregon, Matavao made the decision to transfer to the Bruins prior to the 2023 season and it may have been the best decision of his career. Matavao may also have some NFL potential after the type of season he has this year.
The Henderson, Nev. native had been a consistent piece of the offense all season long, finishing with 506 yards on 41 catches with two touchdown receptions. He was senior quarterback Ethan Garbers' favorite target all season long.
The Bruins will dearly miss their top tight end next year but will appreciate his contributions to the program over the past few years and the decision he made to join the Bruins in 2023. It is extremely special for him to have the best game of his career in the last one that he will be able to play in.
