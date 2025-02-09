UCLA Signee Receives Tremendous Honor for Last High School Football Season
Recent UCLA signee Shane Rosenthal, a class of 2025 three-star wideout from Newbury Park, has received even more acclaim for his final high school football season.
Rosenthal, who broke the California high school football all-time record for career receptions, has been named to Cal-Hi Sports All-State First Team and has been recognized as Cal-Hi Sports' WR/TE of the Year.
Here's what Cal-Hi Sports' Mark Tennis had to say about the prospect:
"Sure, because of all of the interceptions that Shane had over the last two years as a defensive back (seven this season and 12 as a junior), we could have placed him on multi-purpose for first team all-state. But he’s the all-time state leader for career receptions with 324 and he ranks near the top for career receiving yards (5,197) and career TD catches (64). Rosenthal at WR just had to be. This season, he had 84 grabs for 1,576 yards and 24 TDs for a Panthers’ squad that went 14-1 and won the CIF Southern Section D2 title. He had recruiting offers at the end of the season, but it took some time for the big one he and the Newbury Park coaches were hoping for and that’s the one from UCLA. Shane got that offer and signed with the Bruins earlier this week. With all of those all-time marks, it also was an easy call to name Rosenthal as the State WR of the Year."
Rosenthal's quarterback at Newbury Park, Brady Smigiel, was named Cal-Hi Sports' QB of the Year. Smigiel, the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2026, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, was offered by UCLA in January of 2024. He recently decommitted from Florida State.
Rosenthal was UCLA's only wide receiver to sign from the class of 2025. On a squad that lost Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant, his addition could have an immediate impact in his first season, though the Bruins did add some veteran transfers in Mikey Matthews, Kaedin Robinson and Jaedon Wilson.
Nonetheless, the future should be bright for Rosenthal.
The three-star recruit was ranked the No. 60 class of 2025 prospect in California and the No. 100 wide receiver in his class, per 247Sports.
