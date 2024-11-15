Bruins Top LB Earns Big-Time Interview After Career Performance
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) possess one of the best linebackers in all of college football this season in junior Carson Schwesinger. His play to this point of the season has been nothing short of remarkable, and he was recognized for his play with an interview on Big Ten Network earlier this week.
Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine sat down with Schwesinger to talk about his personal and team success this season along with the journey that he has endured to live out his dream of being a college football player and a star-studded one at that.
Schwesinger had just 27 career tackles in his first two seasons after starting his career as a walk-on, earning a scholarship before the 2022 season, now leading the team in several defensive categories. He is a semi-finalist for two separate national awards for his outstanding performances all season.
"I think entering this year, I just knew whatever opportunity I got, I was going to make sure that when I was on the field, I was giving 100%," Schwesinger said. "I think that's all I came into this year with and been given some great opportunities and tried to make the most of them."
The Bruins started 1-5 this season, playing four nationally ranked teams in the early going. The future looked grim for the team, but they have completely revived the season with three straight wins over conference opponents and are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible.
"I think it really can just be attributed to the team and the coaching staff," Schwesinger said. " ... Maybe a difficult start there, but there were pieces that we all saw and we believed in. We knew that if we put all the pieces together, we could start doing what we thought we were going to be able to do. So, really just staying together and still having that belief in ourselves, I think, has gotten us to where we're at."
As a native of Moorpark, California, Schwesinger was not heavily recruited out of high school and decided to walk on to UCLA's team in the spring of 2021. It would be one of the best decisions he has ever made, considering the impact and shine he has put on this team this season.
Revsine asked Schwesinger what type of role he was promised as an incoming walk-on freshman. He has always felt a part of the team, even when he was still trying to climb the ranks to become one of the nation's best.
"I think there wasn't much, just kind of that I'd be on the team and there'd be opportunities," Schwesinger said. "I think that is all I came into it, hoping just at some point being given a chance and since I've been here, [I] always felt like part of the team, which is something that's been great about this program."
Schwesinger will star once again in the middle of this improving defense on Friday night as the Bruins will travel to play a familiar opponent in the Washington Huskies (5-5). He continues to prove his case as the top linebacker and most outstanding walk-on this season has to offer.
