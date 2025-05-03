UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Top Five in Transfer Portal Success
The UCLA Bruins are primed to have a major bounce back season after the success they have had through the transfer portal this offseason. They have been tabbed as the nation's No. 4 team in terms of transfer portal recruiting rankings, per Rivals.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' current state of the transfer portal and the key names that they have gained in the past few months. The Bruins are doing all they can to return to their storied greatness.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins have gotten some of the biggest bang for their buck this offseason, bringing in some of the most coveted recruits in the country, starting with former five-star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
After two years with the Tennessee Volunteers, Iamaleava looks to bring a huge boost in talent at the quarterback position with his high-profile status as one of the top transfer targets this year. His younger brother, Madden, made the transfer switch to UCLA after just a few months at Arkansas.
Another key addition that has the potential to rejuvenate the Bruins' struggling running game is former four-star running back Jaivian Thomas, transferring in-state, coming from the Cal Bears. With 100 carries for 625 yards and seven scores last year, Thomas will likely be UCLA's starting back.
The only other four-star the Bruins have brought in is a big one to help protect Iamaleava and Thomas. Former Oklahoma Sooner interior offensive lineman Eugene Brooks will be the featured front man for the Bruins' offensive line, looking to make a statement in his sophomore season.
Diving into the defensive side of the ball, the Bruins reloaded well after losing all three of their star-studded linebackers, adding Oregon State transfer linebacker Isaiah Chisom. 75 tackles and one forced fumble last season give UCLA tons of hope that Chisom will be a key piece to the defense.
The Bruins also completely revamped their defensive secondary with multiple additions at the safety and cornerback positions. Oregon corner Rodrick Pleasant, Miami Hurricanes corner Robert Stafford, and Ole Miss safety Key Lawrence highlight a veteran secondary.
From what UCLA has added this offseason, it has much higher expectations than the 5-7 season it put together in 2024. Despite having a difficult Big Ten schedule, facing many of the top teams, they should look to win eight or nine games with the elevation of talent they have for 2025.
