UCLA Alums Face Tough Schedule With Washington Commanders
For current Washington Commanders and former UCLA Bruins Kain Medrano, Colson Yankoff and Kazmeir Allen, they are looking to contribute to one of the fastest-improving franchises in football.
It genuinely is incredible the speed that UCLA alum and Commanders general manager Adam Peters has operated at, turning around what was the NFL's most sorry franchise in just one season.
Peters' work in the 2024 NFL Draft led to the team bringing in several instant contributors, most notably NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. In 2024, under Peters and a new coaching staff consisting of head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders achieved their first playoff win in 20 years, making it to the NFC Championship Game.
However, as a result of their success and their second-place finish in the NFC East, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr listed Washington as having the second-hardest schedule in football.
"Perhaps this is a theme of the evening. It almost certainly underlines the downside of becoming suddenly great in the NFL," Orr wrote. "After a peaceful ramping up period, the Commanders are poised to be the NFL’s marketable team in the middle section of the schedule.
"Washington has a very early TNF appearance (Week 2 at Green Bay), and then the following slate starting in Week 4: back-to-back road games at Atlanta and (cross country) vs. the Chargers, then hosting Monday Night Football (Chicago), America’s Game (at Dallas), at Kansas City (Monday Night Football), against Seattle on short rest on Sunday Night Football, America’s Game vs. Detroit, vs. Miami in Madrid, a bye week, then Sunday Night Football (vs. Denver) and a 1 p.m. ET game vs. Minnesota before what I would finally consider a respite against the Giants in the 1 p.m. ET hour."
Orr added Washington's late-season schedule that includes two games against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and a Christmas Day matchup with the Cowboys.
He also noted the many veterans on the Commanders' roster.
"While prime-time games are certainly a privilege for the franchise itself, older players are far more married to routines and sleep schedules," Orr wrote. "For Ertz [Zach], [Bobby] Wagner, [Deebo] Samuel and [Laremy] Tunsil, all have played under bright lights long enough to likely prefer the dependability over the hype of a Monday Night Football game in which their day ends after 2 a.m.
"If we think this doesn’t matter, consider that none of the three teams with the most prime-time games from 2024 made the playoffs and one—the 49ers—led the league in adjusted games lost due to injury. Meanwhile, the Vikings, Commanders and Broncos had only one prime-time game apiece last year and all made the playoffs."
Every year, at least one team misses the postseason after making it the year before. The Commanders are a team on the rise with a championship-level squad, new ownership, and plans for a new stadium.
However, they still have this giant monkey on their back stemming from their days under owner Dan Snyder, so the UCLA Bruins in D.C. need to step up to avoid regression in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.