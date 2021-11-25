Elite Class of 2022 Punter Chase Barry Reels in UCLA Football Offer

A high-profile local punter with experience at some of the best special teams camps in the country has officially made a connection with the Bruins.

Class of 2022 punter Chase Barry received his official scholarship offer from UCLA football on Wednesday. Barry has also reeled in offers from Army, Navy and Air Force.

The JSerra (CA) senior measures in at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds and is regarded as one of the top special teams players in the country.

Barry has taken visits to UCLA, Washington State, Oregon State, Arizona, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, USC, Washington and Columbia and has also gone to camps at Texas and TCU.

In his senior season at JSerra, Barry attempted 47 punts for an average distance of 41.2 yards, a long of 51 and 18 inside the 20. For his career, Barry is averaging 39.0 yards per punt on 106 punts with a long of 63 and 31 inside the 20. Barry had two 50-plus-yard punts downed at the 1-yard line on Sept. 24 against Newport Harbor, and his coach Scott McKnight raved about his performance postgame.

"We've got a Division I punter who not only can punt for distance, but he's great at pinning guys down," McKnight said. "Chase Barry is a big-time player."

Barry also took on kickoff duties this fall, and he had 19 of his 36 attempts go for touchbacks.

Both Kohl's Professional Camps and Chris Sailer Kicking rate Barry as a five-star recruit and he has racked up several punt showcase wins and All-American finalist spots. Sailer, a former All-American kicker and punter for UCLA, had this to say in his analysis of Barry from July:

Chase is a big time punting prospect. Chase is big, tall, strong and athletic. He has an ideal frame for a college level punter. Chase punts for a great combination of distance and hang time. He averages 45+ yards, with 4.5+ hang time. Chase also shows that he can hit 50+, 5.0+ punts. His footwork and get off times are clean. Also a capable kicker. One of the most consistent performers in America. I really like his all upside. Chase has the tools to be a special college player. Look for him to dominate his senior season picking up college offers along the way. Chase is a fine young man that is always a great pleasure to work with. Strong prospect. OFFER NOW!!!

Sailer has Barry ranked as the No. 9 punter in the country.

The Bruins hadn't offered a 2022 special teams recruit prior to Barry. The only true punter on UCLA's current roster is sophomore Luke Akers, who was a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite when he committed to the Bruins' 2020 class.

UCLA has not had a JSerra product commit since coach Chip Kelly arrived in 2017, but UCLA baseball has four incoming freshman from the local Orange County high school this season.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated