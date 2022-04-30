Green Bay Packers Select UCLA OL Sean Rhyan in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

The top offensive lineman of the Chip Kelly era is headed to Titletown, USA.

The Green Bay Packers selected UCLA football offensive lineman Sean Rhyan with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. Rhyan is the second Bruin to come off the board, with tight end Greg Dulcich going to the Denver Broncos earlier in the third round at No. 80 overall.

Rhyan is the first UCLA offensive lineman to get picked since 2018, when offensive tackle Kolton Miller went in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders and center Scott Quessenberry went to the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round.

That makes Rhyan the first offensive lineman drafted out of Westwood since Kelly arrived, which is fitting since he was the prize jewel of the coach's first full recruiting cycle with the Bruins. Rhyan was the first four-star to commit to Kelly in that 2019 class, and he put that rating on display by earning Freshman All-American honors that season.

Over the next three years, Rhyan started all 31 games for UCLA. Rhyan had 1,218 career snaps in pass protection at left tackle, allowing just two sacks, and the percentage of his reps that ended in a quarterback pressure were cut in half each season.

Although he exclusively played left tackle in college, Rhyan's position at the next level is to be determined, with many scouts projecting him to move inside to guard. At 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, Rhyan has the size of a left tackle, but his wingspan and technique may keep him from getting time there in the NFL.

The Packers have five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari at left tackle, with 2020 Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins possibly starting at right tackle if he recovers from his torn ACL in time for the regular season. Jon Runyan Jr. and Royce Newman each started 16 games at the guard spots, so at full strength, Green Bay will have plenty of returning options to lean on up front.

Should Rhyan get snaps, he'll be tasked with protecting back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is trying to win his second career Super Bowl ring and first since 2010.

Green Bay went defense on day one, using its two first round picks on linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt out of Georgia. The Packers got Rodgers a target to help replace Davante Adams with the second pick of the second round earlier Friday in the form of North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson, then supplemented that selection with Rhyan to add more pass protection.

Rhyan was the 16th offensive lineman to come off the board and second out of the Pac-12 behind Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas.

Wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and safety Quentin Lake are the next UCLA prospects projected to get drafted.

