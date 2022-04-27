NFL Draft Preview 2022: UCLA Football Wide Receiver Kyle Philips

The NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and a handful of Bruins are set to hear their names called.

While there aren't any projected first round picks coming out of UCLA football this year, there are 14 players waiting in the pool. The Bruins have had six players picked in the past three NFL Drafts combined, and they could have that many fly off the board in 2022 alone.

All Bruins is breaking down scouting reports, stats and predictions for the biggest names who could go the highest, with wide receiver Kyle Philips next on the slate.

April 25 – TE Greg Dulcich

April 26 – OL Sean Rhyan

Stats

2018: 4 GP, 6 receptions, 31 yards

2019: 12 GP, 60 receptions, 681 yards, 5 touchdowns

2020: 7 GP, 38 receptions, 370 yards, 2 touchdowns (All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention)

2021: 11 GP, 59 receptions, 739 yards, 10 touchdowns (All-Pac-12 First Team)

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 189 pounds

Arms: 29 5/8 inches

Hands: 8 5/8 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

What The Experts Are Saying

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Overall, Philips is role-specific as an undersized, quicker-than-fast, slot-only target, but he has the ready-made skills to be productive in that role in the NFL. His punt-return ability only boosts his draft grade"

Lance Zierlien, NFL.com: "Slot receiver with limited range but above-average potential as a punt-return option. Philips has the foot quickness to elude press and uncover underneath but his effectiveness wanes over the second and third levels. He needs to improve his route efficiency to prove he can separate from nickel corners in the pros and must improve as a hands-catcher. Philips' talent to create for himself and his team as a return man gives him a shot to make a club."

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: "Philips was a productive receiver for UCLA the past three seasons. He separates from defenders through routes and finds ways to come free despite average size and speed. He’ll be a terrific slot or third receiver at the next level and comes with return potential."

Nate Tice, Bleacher Report: "Overall, Philips can contribute quickly as a returner and as an inside-only option. His lack of size and length puts a ceiling on his ability to win on the outside. But being able to win with quickness rather than overwhelming speed and move the chains as an underneath option gives him the upside of a No. 3-type weapon in a good passing offense as long as the team has other valid options to play on the outside."

David Latham, Last Word on Sports: "Philips has a role in the NFL, but his physical shortcomings will prevent him from ever developing into anything more than an average player. He lacks the size and strength to win outside, and he doesn’t have the speed to churn out big plays after the catch. Additionally, for a guy who’s going to make his money on quick, safe passes, you’d like to see him haul in more off-target but catchable passes. Ultimately, Philips is a good football player, but he probably won’t ever become a great one."

Rankings

The Athletic: WR 18

Sports Illustrated: iWR 4, No. 81 overall

CBS Sports: WR 25, No. 206 overall

Sporting News: WR 23

Bleacher Report: WR 17, No. 105 overall

Prediction

Philips brought up at his pro day that he is fully leaning into people comparing him to short, white slot receivers like Cole Beasley and Hunter Renfrow, and that should really do him favors heading into the draft.

While Philips showed at times that he could be an all-around receiving threat in Pac-12 action, his ability to move all over the field and line up in any number of spots doesn't seem like it will translate to the NFL. Philips projects best as a slot receiver and punt return specialist, and that's no knock on him.

There are going to be a solid number of teams looking for exactly that, and Philips is a prototype for that kind of player, and one who can get picked up at a relatively low price tag and contribute right away.

The simplest fit for Philips is with the New England Patriots. While Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are gone, Bill Belichick now has young quarterback Mac Jones under center without a reliable slot receiver to throw to.

Philips has long been compared to Julian Edelman and Wes Welker, the former of which got picked in the seventh round in 2009 and the latter of which went undrafted in 2004. The NFL is in a new era, though, and New England – which boasts a handful of mid-round selections this weekend – is in dire need of their next Edelman or Welker to help Jones take the next step.

The San Francisco 49ers could be in the market for a slot receiver – especially if they're forced to move on from Deebo Samuel – as could the Pittsburgh Steelers with JuJu Smith-Schuster gone and a new young quarterback likely taking over. But while both of those franchises may be interested enough to scoop Philips up in the later round, the Patriots could very likely have him higher on their board than any other team.

Kyle Philips: New England Patriots, No. 127 overall (Round 4)

