REPORT: Surprising UCLA Bruins LB is Garnering NFL Draft Love
UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been one of the fastest risers among NFL Draft boards recently.
Schwesinger entered the 2024 college football season as a relative unknown, but a spectacular season now has him on the precipice of potentially being a second-round draft pick.
Well, another UCLA linebacker may join Schwesinger in hearing his name called in April: Oluwafemi Oladejo.
In its recent seven-round mock draft, Pro Football Network has predicted Oladejo to fall to the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round, which would make him one of to Bruins players to get selected in the mock (Schwesinger was the other).
So, is Oladejo going to start generating some actual buzz?
It seems hard to imagine the 21-year-old suddenly becoming a big name. He isn't a top prospect, and there stands a great chance that he won't even get drafted.
However, on that same token, we cannot ignore the impressive 2024 campaign Oladejo just recorded, as he racked up 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for UCLA.
He projects to be an edge rusher on the NFL level, and with the modern game moving so heavily toward that position, Oladejo could definitely have a place on a professional roster.
As a matter of fact, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has pegged Oladejo as a fifth-round value. That doesn't necessarily mean that Crabbs expects him to fly off the board in Round 5, but that he has a similar skill level to the players who may get selected in that section.
NFL Draft Buzz, like PFN, is predicting Oladejo to be a seventh-round pick, and to be honest, it would make perfect sense for a team to take a chance on him late in the draft.
He has very good size at 6-foot-3 and around 250 pounds and is athletic enough to at least make an impact on the professional level.
Oladejo could ultimately develop into a rotational player, which is perfectly fine and absolutely has value. Or, he could potentially end up representing one of the biggest steals of his class.
We'll see if Oladejo ends up on a roster in April.
