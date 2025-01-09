REPORT: UCLA's 'Highest-Ranked' Transfer Portal Loss
UCLA football has had 20 players enter the transfer portal this offseason.
While it's a significant number, the Bruins have combatted it by bringing in 20 commits so far.
The Bruins have had to replenish several position groups, including the wide receiver room, which lost two key receivers in Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant.
A number of UCLA's transfer portal losses served as hefty blows to the program, but perhaps none more than that of Sturdivant, who transferred to Florida.
Carter Bahns of 247Sports recently listed the "highest-ranked [transfer portal] departures" for every Big Ten team, and for the Bruins, it was Sturdivant.
The two-year Bruin receiver was a three-star transfer, per 247Sports, had an 89 rating, and was ranked the No. 28 wide receiver transfer and the No. 121 overall transfer.
Here's what Bahns had to say about Sturdivant:
"Once a Freshman All-American at California, Sturdivant saw his production tumble over the following two seasons at UCLA. Still, he remained a key element of the Bruins' offense and has the track record of a high-end receiver, earning him an opportunity to catch passes from DJ Lagway in what should be a high-flying attack next season. Sturdivant's best year came in 2022 when he paced the Golden Bears with 65 catches, 755 yards and seven touchdowns, but he only managed about one-third of that production this fall."
Sturdivant played 24 games in his two seasons with UCLA, totaling 912 yards and six touchdowns on 58 receptions.
Prior to his stint with the Bruins, he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Cal, where he had his most successful season in his second year, as meentioned by Bahns.
UCLA has built its wideout room back up with the additions of Jaedon Wilson and Mikey Matthews. Matthews should be one of the Bruins' top receivers next season, especially with him being back under Wide Receivers Coach Burl Toler III, who coached him at Cal.
UCLA is also in pursuit of former Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson, who played with new Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar the last two seasons. As of now, Aguilar will be QB1 next season.
