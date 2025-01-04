Should UCLA Target Highly Touted Transfer QB?
UCLA was able to give itself some relief by landing former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar, but by no means does that mean the Bruins should continue to search for a starting quarterback.
And there are options out there, and there will likely continue to be options in the spring.
One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal right now is former Oregon signee Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
The class of 2025 four-star had recently enrolled at Oregon but entered the portal on Friday. He had intially comitted to Cal before flipping to the Ducks.
UCLA had recruited Sagapolutele but did not offer him.
No reports have suggested so far that the Bruins are pursuing the transfer right now, but it would be wise of UCLA to do so.
Sagapolutele, who hails from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, had been ranked the No. 1 class of 2025 prospect in Hawaii and the No. 8 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had evaluated Sagapolutele back in July:
"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down. All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."
If UCLA wants to make the splash it needs to on offense, landing Sarapolutele would be it.
