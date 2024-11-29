This UCLA Senior Class is Special to DeShaun Foster
UCLA football is getting ready to send out its senior class when it hosts Fresno State for its season finale on Saturday.
It will be a special game for Bruins coach DeShaun Foster, who will look to finish his first season as the head coach on a high note. But it will hold significance for another reasojn as well.
Many within this senior class advocated for Foster to get the head coaching job last offseason, and clearly, their words had an impact.
"I couldn't have done half of this stuff if it wasn't for the senior class," Foster said when he joined the 'Bruin Insider Show' on Wednesday. "So, they did a great job for us, they truly understand what it means to be a Bruin, and they come out every day and work hard. That's why the younger guys can do the same thing. So, I tip my hat to these guys, and I really appreciate them for helping me get the job and the way that they've been performing for me on the field."
Foster wants to lead this team back to relevance, and this year was the first step in doing so. He wants his seniors to know they were vital to that.
"I just want these seniors to understand that this was the foundation," Foster said. "They helped the foundation of what this program is going to take off to. So, it all starts with them. If you go back into UCLA history and you look at the 2024, you're going to say that, 'Man, it started right here, and this program took off from that point.' So I have full confidence that this program is going to be exactly where it needs to be, being a top-10 school in the country and playing big-time football. We're in the Big Ten; we had a few battles this year. We might not have came out on the right end on a couple of them, but we've learned a lot. These guys played hard, and we're just going to continue to strive to be great."
UCLA's season finale is set for 12:30 p.m. PST.
