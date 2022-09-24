UCLA vs. Colorado Week 4: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (3-0) is playing Colorado (0-3) in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, giving the Bruins a chance to break their three-game losing streak in Boulder.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Bruins take the lead, lose key player

11:23 a.m.: The scoreboard shows the Bruins ahead, but they suffered a significant loss on the opening drive.

Defensive lineman Jay Toia was injured and forced to leave the game. With Gary Smith III and Martin Andrus Jr. going down in Week 3, the Bruins are now extremely thin at interior defensive line.

Colorado marched into UCLA territory on the first drive of the day, but missed a field goal and handed the ball back near midfield.

The Bruins capitalized by going 64 yards in six plays, as Thompson-Robinson hit receiver Matt Sykes for a 24-yard touchdown. Thompson-Robinson also rushed for 28 yards on the drive, and he has done a lot of the heavy lifting on offense so far.

When the Buffaloes get the ball back, though, the Bruins will be playing shorthanded despite owning a 7-0 lead midway through the opening frame.

Ralphie takes the field, Boulder crowd still thin

10:59 a.m.: Much has been made of the lack of fans in the Rose Bowl stands the past few weeks, but the Buffaloes could be facing attendance concerns of their own.

Their fanbase has pretty openly turned against coach Karl Dorrell, to the point where the athletic director had to write a letter to the community asking them not to bail on the team so early in the season. His plea does not appear to have done much, as a photo from 247Sports' Bruin Report Online shows.

The photo was taken 30 minutes before kickoff, so more fans have showed up since, especially on the lower levels, but the final number still probably won't look too great.

UCLA won the toss and deferred, so Colorado will start with the ball.

Colorado reportedly picks starting QB

10:27 a.m.: After rotating through three quarterbacks in their first three games, the Buffaloes have apparently settled on a new starter versus the Bruins.

According to a report from BuffZone's Brian Howell, true freshman Owen McCown will draw the start Sautrday. McCown, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, has attempted seven passes so far this season and completed four for 52 yards. He has also picked up nine yards on the ground off of three carries.

As for UCLA, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet are warming up per usual.

It's currently 73 degrees and sunny in Boulder, with a high of 80 in the forecast for later this afternoon.

