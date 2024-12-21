UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Latest News Updates
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh provides the latest updates from the football program as well as the upcoming matchup for the Bruins men's basketball team facing North Carolina at Madison Square Garden this Saturday afternoon.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins will sadly lose their defensive player as All-American redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger announced on Thursday that he will be entering his name in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Well deserved for one of the best stories in college football.
Schwesinger started as a walk-on in 2021 and after two quiet seasons, exceeded expectations as the third-highest tackler in the nation with 136 tackles, adding four sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions to his season resume. Nobody deserves a chance at the NFL more than Schwesinger.
The Bruins saw one of their top receivers enter the transfer portal and most recently announced his commitment to an SEC powerhouse. Junior wideout J. Michael Sturdivant will be transferring to the Florida Gators, the third school he will play at in his collegiate career.
After a short one-season stint at Cal, Sturdivant played in 20 games a Bruin over the past two seasons, totaling over 700 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs. He played in just seven games this past season and he will be seeking an uptick in production and targets this coming season.
Transitioning to basketball, the Bruins are gearing up for another tough contest this weekend as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, home of the NBA's New York Knicks.
The Bruins are riding a nine-game winning streak and have already played two high-profile games at neutral sites. After their top-scoring performance of 111 points against Prairie View A&M last week, the Bruins are looking to replicate that performance against a fellow blue-blood program.
If the high percentage shooting does not carry over to New York City, the Bruins will rely heavily on their strong defensive play which has won them multiple games this season. Coach Mick Cronin's group is one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten and must show that this weekend.
Despite a rough record, the Tar Heels have played four teams inside the top 10 this year and will be ready for whatever the Bruins throw at them.
The Tar Heels rank first in the ACC, averaging 86.5 points per game, a total that the Bruins must limit considering their scoring has not been very consistent this season, averaging 78.8 points per game. Defense is the main priority this weekend as the Bruins begin to close out non-conference play.
